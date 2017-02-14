Five spring tasks for Rangers pitchers, catchers

Pitchers and catchers have reported to Texas Rangers spring training, where they will begin prep work for the 2017 season in earnest Wednesday.
And there is plenty work to do even though the pitching staff is in better shape than it was a year ago.
Yu Darvish is healthy. Martin Perez is coming off his most durable season. Matt Bush won’t start the season in the minors. Sam Dyson feels more steady at closer than Shawn Tolleson did.
However ...
Tyson Ross, one of the pitchers signed to round out the rotation, won’t be ready until May or even June, so one spot is up for grabs this spring. Another free-agent starter, Andrew Cashner, is coming off his worst season, complete with two injuries. The bullpen’s top left-hander, Jake Diekman, won’t be pitching until at least the All-Star break.
See there. Plenty of work to do. Here’s a look at five springtime tasks.
1. Cashner and Ross are in camp and worked out Tuesday, but the media turned their attention to Perez.
The left-hander will be the No. 3 starter behind Cole Hamels and Darvish, and more is expected of him after he made all of his starts last season.
There were ups and downs along with an inability to put away batters and to win on the road, but Perez believes he has learned from his 2016 mistakes and has worked on his curveball in the hopes of striking out more hitters.
“This year I’m going to try to stay healthy all year,” Perez said. “I feel that I can throw my curveball whenever I want.”
Perez will pitch in the World Baseball Classic as the No. 2 starter for Venezuela behind Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez.
Martin Perez and Cole Hamels were the only members of the Rangers’ Opening Day rotation last season who did not need time on the disabled list.
2. Right-hander A.J. Griffin stands as the front-runner to be the No. 5 starter to open the season in place of Ross, just as he was Darvish’s seat-warmer to open last season. Griffin has lost 15 pounds and tweaked his arm slot.
He will compete with a host of pitchers, including, among others, Chi Chi Gonzalez, Nick Martinez and Dillon Gee. Ross is on a slower rehab schedule after an October operation for thoracic outlet syndrome.
“There’s so much that can happen in spring training,” Griffin said. “I just show up every day and make people laugh and try to do my best.”
As is the case with every team every season, more than five starters are needed over the course of 162 games. While filling in for Darvish in 2016, Griffin hit the disabled list in May and returned just as Derek Holland and Colby Lewis were heading to the DL.
Those who miss out on being Ross’ replacement need to show well this spring to help their chances at filling in for someone else later in the season.
3. Diekman has reported to spring training even though he can’t lift more than five pounds following a January operation that removed his colon but improved his daily life as he battled ulcerative colitis.
Though he struggled late last season, he is the Rangers’ top left-handed reliever and leaves a significant hole in the bullpen. He expects that he will be ready at the All-Star break, assuming his recovery goes as well as he says it is going now.
Until then, the Rangers have five lefties in camp vying to take Diekman’s role. Once is Alex Claudio, who could find himself in a more prominent role after serving dutifully as the long man last season.
Dario Alvarez, Andrew Faulkner, Adam Loewen and Wesley Wright are also competing. Faulkner won a spot in the Opening Day bullpen last season.
“Deke was a big hit, but I’m glad he’s on the mend,” catcher Jonathan Lucroy said. “We just have to maintain and get our bullpen to step up while he’s out. I know our guys will do that.”
91.7 Average velocity, in mph, of Matt Bush’s slider. His four-seam fastball averaged 97 mph
4. The sophomore slump is real. Just ask Delino DeShields. The Rangers have a few second-year pitchers in the bullpen who need to duck that jinx.
Matt Bush emerged as the choice in the eighth inning ahead of Dyson after debuting in May. Bush throws hard and has two quality off-speed pitchers that can overpower hitters. He wasn’t perfect as a rookie, but he improved as the year went along.
Tony Barnette was also a rookie and also saved his best for late in the season.
Bush and Barnette, though, are both in their 30s. Bush spent more than three years in prison for a DUI incident, and Barnette worked six seasons in Japan and was only technically a rookie.
Those experiences could help them stay strong as sophomores.
5. The Rangers are set at catcher, with Lucroy and Robinson Chirinos. Both of them, though, could miss ample time this spring while playing for Team USA and Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.
Chirinos has been with the Rangers for three seasons, so he knows the pitching staff. But Lucroy was acquired Aug. 1 and was put through a crash course of learning the pitching staff.
However, he’s not sweating the missed chances to work with pitchers. As a WBC veteran — he also played in 2013 — he has a game plan on where he will focus when he is in camp.
“I’m not worried about it,” Lucroy said. “I’m able to lean on those past experiences. I’ll really focus on those guys that I haven’t seen catching-wise and I want to get to know better who I feel like I didn’t get to know as well during the season last year. It’s more the starters in general.”
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Comments