Rangers believe revolving door at DH gives them flexibility

Shin-Soo Choo doesn’t want to be a full-time designated hitter this season.
It’s his belief that, despite coming off a season in which he hit the disabled list four times, he remains a capable right fielder and isn’t ready for the DH rocking chair just yet.
A few times a week? Sure. Rest is a good thing, Choo said.
Despite the huffs and puffs from some in the fan base, Choo’s stance is shared by the club. The Texas Rangers don’t want to have a full-time DH because they also believe in the value of rest.
So, expect a revolving door at the position in 2017 as manager Jeff Banister rotates lineup regulars who need a break into the spot while giving the guys on the bench enough time on the field to be viable players when called upon.
“We’ve talked a lot internally about not looking to have a full-time 162-game DH,” general manager Jon Daniels said. “We’d rather have a roster that allows Jeff the flexibility to move different guys through there, take advantage of their strengths, keep guys healthy, keep guys engaged.”
One bench spot is etched in stone. Robinson Chirinos will back up Jonathan Lucroy at catcher and score such choice assignments as playing on 105-degree day games and most Sundays.
Jurickson Profar and Ryan Rua are likely to be available off the bench, though unlikely to be there at the same time. Profar can play everywhere in the infield, and Rua seems most likely to be in the outfield when Choo is at DH and at first base when Mike Napoli is off.
“Choo’s a huge part of our success,” Banister said. “To able to do this and be able to have sustained success, you have to have players who are on the field performing at high levels and healthy. I know there’s been a lot of talk through the winter about that DH and Choo, I’m sure we’re going to see Choo at DH and see Choo play in the outfield.”
Hanser Alberto can play all four infield spots, so he’s a candidate for the utility job. Drew Robinson can play seven positions, including center field. Delino DeShields and Jared Hoying can cover all three outfield spots, and their speed could be an asset off the bench late in games.
With so many players able to play multiple positions, the Rangers could go with a three-man bench at times when an extra reliever is needed. Banister prefers having a four-man bench but has survived for extended stretches the past two seasons with only three bench pieces.
“The flexibility, having guys like that on a team, is crucial,” Banister said.
7 Positions played by Rangers rookie Drew Robinson, who has never played in the major leagues
There is one especially intriguing potential bench piece out there: Josh Hamilton. Many in the organization continue to believe that Hamilton’s bat still has some thunder left in it, and he believes that his reconstructed left knee has given him another shot.
Where other bench candidates are wildly versatile, Hamilton seems to be limited to first base and DH, though he could probably handle a light load in the corner-outfield spots.
His mind seems right, too. He wants to prove that he can still play at a high level.
“Are you going to doubt [a healthy] Josh Hamilton?” one club official said.
Here is a look at the Rangers’ bench candidates:
Robinson Chirinos: His spot is secure as the backup to catcher Jonathan Lucroy.
Jurickson Profar: For the Rangers’ DH plan to be a success, they need the versatile Profar.
Ryan Rua: Handy at first base and in left field, he could have a prominent bench role.
Delino DeShields: His speed could be pivotal late in close games, and he’s better in center field.
Josh Hamilton: He’s healthy, in theory, and determined to finish his career with a bang.
Hanser Alberto: Had a strong winter and is a terrific infielder. His bat could limit his chances.
Jared Hoying: Similar to DeShields, though without the big-league time or success.
Drew Robinson: He plays seven positions but has never played in the majors.
Carlos Puello: This outfielder also has never played in the majors, but Rangers like his upside.
Travis Snider: Big-league veteran corner outfielder has some power and will try first base.
