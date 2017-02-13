Texas Rangers

Physical, roster spot only hang-ups on Rangers-Napoli deal

By Jeff Wilson

SURPRISE, Ariz.

The Texas Rangers expect to announce that they have signed first baseman Mike Napoli to a one-year contract later this week after the slugger takes a physical exam to complete the deal.

The announcement won’t come until Wednesday at the earliest, a baseball source said. The Rangers must also clear a 40-man roster spot for Napoli, which they can’t do until moving Prince Fielder or Jake Diekman to the 60-day disabled list.

The addition of Napoli, who reportedly will receive a $8.5 million, will give the Rangers 61 players in big-league camp.

