5 Rangers players to watch during spring training

The competition for the starting rotation and Josh Hamilton’s comeback attempt are among the storylines to watch as the Rangers opening spring training Wednesday with the first workout for pitchers and catchers. Here are five players to watch:

1. Andrew Cashner

If the Rangers are to contend again in ’17 one or both of their off-season pitching acquisitions (Cashner and Tyson Ross) will need to prove reliable options as third or fourth starters. Ross may not see a ton of action early while he cautiously returns from surgery to alleviate thoracic outlet syndrome.

2. Josh Hamilton

The former superstar has the fire inside to prove he can still play after knee surgery wiped out his entire ’16 season, even as a non-roster invitee. The Rangers would love to see it.

3. Joey Gallo

Don’t forget that he’s only 23. Once the top prospect in the organization, Gallo enters spring with a chance to earn a big league spot if he excels at the plate and first base is still up for grabs.

4. Yohander Mendez

The left-handed starter is near the top of every Rangers’ prospect list after zipping through the system in ’16. He went 4-1 in each of three levels — High A High Desert, Double A Frisco and Triple A Round Rock. Although he struggled in his major league debut in September, Mendez, 22, could be a future rotation staple.

5. Adrian Beltre

Um, does this even need an explanation? The future Hall of Famer is always fun to watch, whether he’s snagging line drives at third base, homering from one knee or threatening bodily harm to anyone touching his head.

