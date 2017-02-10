Rangers spring training roster

Pitchers
No.
Name
B/T
Ht.
Wt.
Birthdate
Comment
39
Dario Alvarez
L/L
6-1
170
1/17/89
Strikeout artist has shot at opening roster
43
Tony Barnette
R/R
6-1
190
11/9/83
Key bullpen arm after strong rookie year
51
Matt Bush
R/R
5-9
180
2/8/86
Emerged in 2016 as eighth-inning man
54
Andrew Cashner
R/R
6-6
235
9/11/86
Ex TCU star looking to bounce back
58
Alex Claudio
L/L
6-3
180
1/31/92
More expected after surprising 2016
11
Yu Darvish
R/R
6-5
220
8/16/86
Enters walk year hoping for best season
41
Jake Diekman
L/L
6-4
200
1/21/87
Hope is he returns at All-Star break
47
Sam Dyson
R/R
6-1
205
5/7/88
Closer will spend spring with Team USA
56
Andrew Faulkner
R/L
6-3
205
9/12/92
Made Opening Day roster in 2016
21
Chi Chi Gonzalez
R/R
6-3
215
1/15/92
In mix to open season as No. 5 starter
64
A.J. Griffin
R/R
6-5
230
1/28/88
Front-runner to open as No. 5 starter
35
Cole Hamels
L/L
6-4
205
12/27/83
Went 15-5 with a 3.32 ERA in 2016
49
Mike Hauschild
R/R
6-3
210
1/22/90
Rule 5 pick a candidate for rotation
21
Jeremy Jeffress
R/R
6-0
205
9/21/87
May be key in first full year with Rangers
50
Keone Kela
R/R
6-1
215
4/16/93
Thought as bullpen lock despite down ’16
62
Jose Leclerc
R/R
6-0
190
12/19/93
Impressive stuff but must work on control
22
Nick Martinez
L/R
6-1
200
8/5/90
Don’t be surprised if he’s the fifth starter
65
Yohander Mendez
L/L
6-5
200
1/17/95
Top prospect already pegged for Triple A
33
Martin Perez
L/L
6-0
200
4/4/91
Expected to take performance jump
44
Tyson Ross
R/R
6-6
245
4/22/87
Much expected upon return in May/June
59
Connor Sadzeck
R/R
6-7
240
10/1/91
Hard thrower making solid progress
52
Tanner Scheppers
R/R
6-4
200
1/17/87
Could crack Opening Day bullpen
53
Tyler Wagner
R/R
6-3
205
1/24/91
Mentioned often for No. 5 rotation spot
Catchers
No.
Name
B/T
Ht.
Wt.
Birthdate
Comment
61
Robinson Chirinos
R/R
6-1
210
6/5/84
Back to backing up with Rangers
25
Jonathan Lucroy
R/R
6-0
200
6/13/86
Potential free agent could land extension
63
Brett Nicholas
L/R
6-2
220
7/18/88
Nice first taste of the majors last season
Infielders
No.
Name
B/T
Ht.
Wt.
Birthday
Comment
68
Hanser Alberto
R/R
5-11
215
10/17/92
Excellent defender needs more at the plate
1
Elvis Andrus
R/R
6-0
200
8/26/88
Slowed to open camp after hernia surgery
29
Adrian Beltre
R/R
5-11
220
4/7/79
Hall of Famer will top 3,000 hits this season
13
Joey Gallo
L/R
6-5
235
11/19/93
Hyped prospect is still only 23 years old
67
Ronald Guzman
L/L
6-5
205
10/20/94
Solid defender who is improving offensively
12
Rougned Odor
L/R
5-11
195
2/3/94
33 homers in ’16. Belief is he can be better
19
Jurickson Profar
S/R
6-0
190
2/20/93
It seems like time with Rangers is waning
Outfield
No.
Name
B/T
Ht.
Wt.
Birthdate
Comment
17
Shin-Soo Choo
L/L
5-11
210
7/13/82
If he’s healthy, offense can take a big jump
3
Delino DeShields
R/R
5-9
200
8/16/92
Trying to recapture 2015 form
14
Carlos Gomez
R/R
6-3
220
12/4/85
Turned six solid weeks into 2017 contract
30
Nomar Mazara
L/L
6-4
215
4/26/95
Looking to fend off the sophomore slump
68
Drew Robinson
L/R
6-1
200
4/20/92
Doesn’t pitch or catch but probably would
16
Ryan Rua
R/R
6-2
205
3/11/90
Rangers like him but can’t find him at-bats
Designated hitters
No.
Name
B/T
Ht.
Wt.
Birthdate
Comment
84
Prince Fielder
L/R
5-11
275
5/9/84
Will hit 60-day DL as soon as rules permit
Non-roster invitees
Pitchers
No.
Name
B/T
Ht.
Wt.
Birthdate
Comment
75
R.J. Alvarez
R/R
6-2
225
6/8/91
Rangers know him from days with A’s
72
Brady Dragmire
R/R
6-1
185
2/5/93
Must be a reason for multiple waiver claims
36
Dillon Gee
R/R
6-1
205
4/28/86
Local boy (Cleburne) sees chance at rotation
74
Ariel Jurado
R/R
6-1
180
1/30/96
Another top prospect gets first camp
76
Jose Valdespina
R/R
6-6
220
3/22/92
Throws hard but needs control work
55
Allen Webster
R/R
6-2
190
2/10/90
Former top prospect returns from Korea
57
Wesley Wright
R/L
5-10
185
1/28/85
Veteran didn’t pitch in majors last season
Catchers
No.
Name
B/T
Ht.
Wt.
Birthdate
Comment
73
Patrick Cantwell
R/R
6-2
210
4/10/90
A handy guy to have in the organization
8
Brett Hayes
R/R
6-1
210
2/13/84
Signed last week to provide spring depth
38
Steven Lerud
L/R
6-1
220
10/13/84
Another depth piece with big-league time
71
Jose Trevino
R/R
5-11
195
11/28/92
Great glove, works hard, stays patient
Infield
No.
Name
B/T
Ht.
Wt.
Birthdate
Comment
63
Doug Bernier
R/R
6-1
185
6/24/80
In camp after impressing at Triple A
32
Josh Hamilton
L/L
6-4
240
5/2/81
Former MVP giving it a go at first base
18
James Loney
L/L
6-3
235
5/7/84
MLB veteran looking for a place to play
15
Will Middlebrooks
R/R
6-3
220
9/9/88
Ex Boston prospect now bouncing around
Outfield
No.
Name
B/T
Ht.
Wt.
Birthdate
Comment
31
Jared Hoying
L/R
6-3
205
5/18/89
MLB debut in ’16, was on ALDS roster
70
Cesar Puello
R/R
6-2
220
4/1/91
Derailed by Biogenesis scandal in 2013
45
Travis Snider
L/L
6-0
235
2/2/88
Knows Jeff Banister from Pittsburgh days
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Comments