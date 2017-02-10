Texas Rangers

February 10, 2017 10:55 AM

Rangers spring training roster

By Jeff Wilson

Pitchers

No.

Name

B/T

Ht.

Wt.

Birthdate

Comment

39

Dario Alvarez

L/L

6-1

170

1/17/89

Strikeout artist has shot at opening roster

43

Tony Barnette

R/R

6-1

190

11/9/83

Key bullpen arm after strong rookie year

51

Matt Bush

R/R

5-9

180

2/8/86

Emerged in 2016 as eighth-inning man

54

Andrew Cashner

R/R

6-6

235

9/11/86

Ex TCU star looking to bounce back

58

Alex Claudio

L/L

6-3

180

1/31/92

More expected after surprising 2016

11

Yu Darvish

R/R

6-5

220

8/16/86

Enters walk year hoping for best season

41

Jake Diekman

L/L

6-4

200

1/21/87

Hope is he returns at All-Star break

47

Sam Dyson

R/R

6-1

205

5/7/88

Closer will spend spring with Team USA

56

Andrew Faulkner

R/L

6-3

205

9/12/92

Made Opening Day roster in 2016

21

Chi Chi Gonzalez

R/R

6-3

215

1/15/92

In mix to open season as No. 5 starter

64

A.J. Griffin

R/R

6-5

230

1/28/88

Front-runner to open as No. 5 starter

35

Cole Hamels

L/L

6-4

205

12/27/83

Went 15-5 with a 3.32 ERA in 2016

49

Mike Hauschild

R/R

6-3

210

1/22/90

Rule 5 pick a candidate for rotation

21

Jeremy Jeffress

R/R

6-0

205

9/21/87

May be key in first full year with Rangers

50

Keone Kela

R/R

6-1

215

4/16/93

Thought as bullpen lock despite down ’16

62

Jose Leclerc

R/R

6-0

190

12/19/93

Impressive stuff but must work on control

22

Nick Martinez

L/R

6-1

200

8/5/90

Don’t be surprised if he’s the fifth starter

65

Yohander Mendez

L/L

6-5

200

1/17/95

Top prospect already pegged for Triple A

33

Martin Perez

L/L

6-0

200

4/4/91

Expected to take performance jump

44

Tyson Ross

R/R

6-6

245

4/22/87

Much expected upon return in May/June

59

Connor Sadzeck

R/R

6-7

240

10/1/91

Hard thrower making solid progress

52

Tanner Scheppers

R/R

6-4

200

1/17/87

Could crack Opening Day bullpen

53

Tyler Wagner

R/R

6-3

205

1/24/91

Mentioned often for No. 5 rotation spot

　

Catchers

No.

Name

B/T

Ht.

Wt.

Birthdate

Comment

61

Robinson Chirinos

R/R

6-1

210

6/5/84

Back to backing up with Rangers

25

Jonathan Lucroy

R/R

6-0

200

6/13/86

Potential free agent could land extension

63

Brett Nicholas

L/R

6-2

220

7/18/88

Nice first taste of the majors last season

Infielders

No.

Name

B/T

Ht.

Wt.

Birthday

Comment

68

Hanser Alberto

R/R

5-11

215

10/17/92

Excellent defender needs more at the plate

1

Elvis Andrus

R/R

6-0

200

8/26/88

Slowed to open camp after hernia surgery

29

Adrian Beltre

R/R

5-11

220

4/7/79

Hall of Famer will top 3,000 hits this season

13

Joey Gallo

L/R

6-5

235

11/19/93

Hyped prospect is still only 23 years old

67

Ronald Guzman

L/L

6-5

205

10/20/94

Solid defender who is improving offensively

12

Rougned Odor

L/R

5-11

195

2/3/94

33 homers in ’16. Belief is he can be better

19

Jurickson Profar

S/R

6-0

190

2/20/93

It seems like time with Rangers is waning

Outfield

No.

Name

B/T

Ht.

Wt.

Birthdate

Comment

17

Shin-Soo Choo

L/L

5-11

210

7/13/82

If he’s healthy, offense can take a big jump

3

Delino DeShields

R/R

5-9

200

8/16/92

Trying to recapture 2015 form

14

Carlos Gomez

R/R

6-3

220

12/4/85

Turned six solid weeks into 2017 contract

30

Nomar Mazara

L/L

6-4

215

4/26/95

Looking to fend off the sophomore slump

68

Drew Robinson

L/R

6-1

200

4/20/92

Doesn’t pitch or catch but probably would

16

Ryan Rua

R/R

6-2

205

3/11/90

Rangers like him but can’t find him at-bats

Designated hitters

No.

Name

B/T

Ht.

Wt.

Birthdate

Comment

84

Prince Fielder

L/R

5-11

275

5/9/84

Will hit 60-day DL as soon as rules permit

　　

Non-roster invitees

Pitchers

No.

Name

B/T

Ht.

Wt.

Birthdate

Comment

75

R.J. Alvarez

R/R

6-2

225

6/8/91

Rangers know him from days with A’s

72

Brady Dragmire

R/R

6-1

185

2/5/93

Must be a reason for multiple waiver claims

36

Dillon Gee

R/R

6-1

205

4/28/86

Local boy (Cleburne) sees chance at rotation

74

Ariel Jurado

R/R

6-1

180

1/30/96

Another top prospect gets first camp

76

Jose Valdespina

R/R

6-6

220

3/22/92

Throws hard but needs control work

55

Allen Webster

R/R

6-2

190

2/10/90

Former top prospect returns from Korea

57

Wesley Wright

R/L

5-10

185

1/28/85

Veteran didn’t pitch in majors last season

Catchers

No.

Name

B/T

Ht.

Wt.

Birthdate

Comment

73

Patrick Cantwell

R/R

6-2

210

4/10/90

A handy guy to have in the organization

8

Brett Hayes

R/R

6-1

210

2/13/84

Signed last week to provide spring depth

38

Steven Lerud

L/R

6-1

220

10/13/84

Another depth piece with big-league time

71

Jose Trevino

R/R

5-11

195

11/28/92

Great glove, works hard, stays patient

Infield

No.

Name

B/T

Ht.

Wt.

Birthdate

Comment

63

Doug Bernier

R/R

6-1

185

6/24/80

In camp after impressing at Triple A

32

Josh Hamilton

L/L

6-4

240

5/2/81

Former MVP giving it a go at first base

18

James Loney

L/L

6-3

235

5/7/84

MLB veteran looking for a place to play

15

Will Middlebrooks

R/R

6-3

220

9/9/88

Ex Boston prospect now bouncing around

Outfield

No.

Name

B/T

Ht.

Wt.

Birthdate

Comment

31

Jared Hoying

L/R

6-3

205

5/18/89

MLB debut in ’16, was on ALDS roster

70

Cesar Puello

R/R

6-2

220

4/1/91

Derailed by Biogenesis scandal in 2013

45

Travis Snider

L/L

6-0

235

2/2/88

Knows Jeff Banister from Pittsburgh days

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

