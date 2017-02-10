Rangers pitching outlook: Rotation needs help behind Hamels, Darvish

A full season of Yu Darvish, at least in theory, is at the root of many forecasting the Texas Rangers’ season.
Darvish, in his first full season after Tommy John surgery, will combine with left-hander Cole Hamels to give the Rangers one of the top 1-2 rotation punches in baseball, and together they will give the Rangers a chance at a third consecutive American League West title.
But the general thought is that Rangers’ rotation is top-heavy and that Darvish-Hamels/Hamels-Darvish can’t do it all by themselves. The rest of the rotation, spots 3-5, will determine the Rangers’ fate, and the outlook is cloudy with spring training workouts starting Wednesday.
Martin Perez, Andrew Cashner and Tyson Ross and A.J. Griffin, Tyler Wagner, Nick Martinez and others must carry their weight if the Rangers are going to stay atop an improved division.
And Darvish, who has hit the disabled list at least once in each of his five big-league seasons, has to stay healthy.
Hamels, meanwhile, sees aces everywhere, not just atop the rotation.
“It’s just nice to know that you’re pitching on a really good pitching staff and every guy 1 through 5 is capable of being that No. 1 guy,” Hamels said. “At any given moment, they’re going to get the job done.”
Cashner and Ross, former San Diego Padres teammates, are the two primary questions marks. Each is coming off injuries in 2016, and each is with the Rangers on a one-year contract as he tries to reestablish his value for next off-season.
Andrew Cashner played only one season with TCU, going 9-4 with a 2.32 ERA and nine saves in 2008. He was selected with the 19th overall pick by the Chicago Cubs.
Ross missed all but his Opening Day start last season and won’t be ready until May or June after having surgery Oct. 13 for thoracic outlet syndrome. He and the Rangers want him at full strength in September, when the Rangers could be battling with the Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels for a playoff spot.
Cashner pitched around injuries last season with meager results. His 5.25 ERA was the worst of his career and came after a somewhat disappointing 2015 (4.34 ERA). The Rangers, though, have coveted the former TCU star and Ross for years.
Hamels knows them well.
“I’ve pitched against those guys enough, and they’re tough,” he said. “To have them on the same staff is nice. They are talented guys. I think they’re going to come back strong and they’re going to pitch really well.”
Griffin and many others will compete to be the fifth starter to open the season and hold that spot until Ross is ready. As Griffin learned last season, when he was in camp to win Darvish’s spot until he was ready, internal competition can bring out the best in pitchers and carry over into the season.
He went 3-0 with a 2.32 ERA in his first five starts before a shoulder injury put him out for six weeks. Healthier than he’s been since 2013, Griffin is confident again and has a better idea of how to pitch.
“I’m usually in this position,” Griffin said. “It’s one of those things where you’ve got to take it day by day and rise to the occasion when it’s your turn. I feel 75 percent better than last season. I was still dealing with a little bit of shoulder stuff, but I’ve been really diligent with my workouts and making sure I’m ready to go out there and compete for a job.”
7 Consecutive seasons Cole Hamels has topped 200 innings. He just made it in 2016 at 200 2/3 innings
Perez will pitch for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic after posting a career-high 198 2/3 innings in his first full season after Tommy John surgery. He was inconsistent over the course of the season and often within a start, but he kept the ball in the park (18 homers allowed) and on the ground (MLB-leading 36 double plays).
“There is tremendous upside with this pitching staff when you think about the addition of Tyson Ross and Andrew Cashner and even Martin Perez and what we think what he can continue to grow into,” manager Jeff Banister said. “But also the two guys at the top. Cole Hamels and help him stay as dominant as he was and then Yu Darvish and helping him with some of the progress he made.”
Hamels went 15-5 with a 3.32 ERA despite fading in September and falling out of contention for the Cy Young award. Darvish went 10-7 with a 3.06 ERA in 22 starts and struck out 132 batters in 100 1/3 innings.
Both believe they can be better and want to show it. They’re looking forward to working together for an entire season.
“It’s going to be exciting,” Hamels said. “I know I’ve been very fortunate pitching with ... those types of guys who were big-time guys who played very well for a long period of time. I feel that way about Yu. It’s going to be nice where we can compete and still keep each other getting better.”
Candidates for fifth starter
A.J. Griffin: He won the spot last season under similar circumstances, so he knows what it takes to win a job.
Dillon Gee: The Cleburne native pledged that he will be healthy for spring training after off-season surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.
Nick Martinez: A rotation member in 2014 and 2015 made only a handful of starts in 2016 but had a good winter season.
Chi Chi Gonzalez: Motivated to find his form after a disappointed season in 2016.
Tyler Wagner: Rangers officials continue to talk up Wagner, who is pitching for his third organization in three years.
Mike Hauschild: The rules protecting Rule 5 picks helps this right-hander. He can pitch, too.
