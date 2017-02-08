Surprise! Injured Diekman will report to Rangers camp

Left-hander Jake Diekman plans to be at Rangers spring camp Tuesday when pitchers and catchers report even though he isn’t expected to play any sooner than the second half of the season.
Diekman underwent surgery Jan. 25 to remove his colon to help alleviate ulcerative colitis, but general manager Jon Daniels said that Diekman wants to be around his teammates in Surprise, Ariz.
“I texted a little bit with him this morning,” Daniels said. “As you’ve seen on social media, he’s been incredibly upbeat. He’s planning on being in camp on normal reporting day. He’s not going to be a participant, but he wanted to be there and be amongst the team and do whatever he can.”
Daniels said that shortstop Elvis Andrus (sports hernia) and pitchers Dillon Gee and Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet syndrome) will be limited at the start of camp. Others, like Josh Hamilton (knee), might be if the training staff has any concerns about their workload.
The Rangers added an 18th player to their list of non-roster invitees by signing catcher Brett Hayes to a minor-league deal. Hayes will help provide catching depth.
