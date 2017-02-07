Texas Rangers up for the search for Tom Brady’s missing jersey

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was probably referring to Texas’ major law enforcement division when he asked the Texas Rangers to find Tom Brady’s stolen jersey.
But just in case, the MLB club in Arlington is also on the case.
In a news release, Patrick asked the Texas Rangers and Houston Police Department to find the New England Patriots quarterback’s jersey, which was stolen Sunday night after the Super Bowl in Houston.
On Twitter on Monday, the MLB Texas Rangers responded to news reports about Patrick’s request, saying, “This is a bit out of our job description, but we’ll see what we can do,” and “On it.”
**hear we’re tasked with finding a jersey**— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) February 6, 2017
**name Beltre lead detective**
**thief turns self in** pic.twitter.com/l2WrUmE84t
Patrick called the Texas Rangers, the Texas Department of Public Safety division that leads major incident crime investigations, in part because he doesn’t “want anything to mar” Houston’s Super Bowl.
"In Texas we place a very high value on hospitality and football," Patrick wrote. "Tom Brady's jersey has great historical value and is already being called 'the most valuable NFL collectable ever.' It will likely go into the Hall of Fame one day. It is important that history does not record that it was stolen in Texas."
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments