Texas Rangers

February 5, 2017 8:00 PM

Toadies singer promotes Rangers’ ticket deal in Super Bowl spot

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

The Rangers debuted a Super Bowl commercial starring The Toadies’ lead singer Vaden Todd Lewis at the beginning of halftime. In the 30-second, locally-aired spot, Lewis sings an alternate version of “Take Me Out To the Ballpark” about his friend Jeff, who’s bummed that football season is over. He sings “Get him back on the horse with a Boomstick, home runs make touchdowns seem lame, Only eight more Sundays until the first Rangers game.”

The Toadies are a Fort Worth-based rock band who released their debut album in 1994. They’re scheduled to play a post-game concert at Globe Life Park on April 29.

The special 10-game plan gives fans free Opening Day tickets and an option to add a 12th game of their choice at no added cost. The offer ends Monday evening.

You can get details and purchase the plan at texasrangers.com/tickets.

Fans can choose their 12th game (upper reserved seats only) beginning March 6. If Opening Day is sold out, fans who purchase the special package will be able to substitute any other 2017 home game.

Texas Rangers truck loaded up and headed for spring training

The Texas Rangers packed up the truck and sent it off to Surprise, Arizona, Friday afternoon. Pitchers and catchers report for spring training on Feb. 15 (Video by Stefan Stevenson/Star-Telegram).

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Related content

Texas Rangers

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cole Hamels motivated for big 2017 season with Rangers

View more video

Sports Videos