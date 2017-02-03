Spring training imminent with Rangers loading truck for Arizona

Nothing signals spring training drawing closer more than the Texas Rangers’ 18-wheeler packed to the gills and heading off to Arizona.
That was the case Friday afternoon at Globe Life Park, where the annual photo opportunity included Rangers catchers Jonathan Lucroy and pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez.
The truck, filled with over 32,000 pounds of baseball gear, including weight training equipment and 600 12-packs of official Major League baseballs (that’s 7,200 total balls). By the way, those balls will last only a couple weeks before a new batch is needed.
“It’s a happy time of the year,” Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy said. “You get out of the cold weather and get back on the field with your teammates and get to work.”
I always think baseball is center stage. I don’t watch the NFL. I’m a baseball rat. That’s all I care about.
Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy
The truck, which takes a day and a half to arrive at the Rangers’ spring training complex in Surprise, Ariz., carries more than just baseball-only goods. It contained 140 cases of coffee (24 packs per case), and 25 bags of green egg charcoal. Yes, the Rangers need help waking up at 6 in the morning and that charcoal will help grill steaks on the regular. The smell wafts through the complex tantalizing reporters and fans alike.
Pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez, who helped unfurl a banner signaling there are 60 days until Opening Day, said the day always means one thing: No more football.
“It’s exciting,” said Gonzalez, who leaves for Surprise Feb. 11, four days before reporting day. “You want to just get out there and start competing, get to that warmer weather and hear the screams and noises. Since football is almost over everyone is transitioning over to baseball. As soon as the Cowboys were out now all eyes are on us. With stuff like this you realize it is.”
Lucroy, who is playing for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, arrives in Arizona Feb. 9.
“I think about a month ago it kind of hit me that it’s getting close,” said Lucroy, who is beginning his first full season with the Rangers. “It’s exciting to go out there with a new team. The two months I was here last year was just a blast being around them so I’m really looking forward to being around them for a full year.”
7,200 Official baseballs packed on the Rangers’ truck bound for spring training in Surprise, Ariz.
Lucroy, who was traded from the Milwaukee Brewers at the trade deadline last summer, was helping see the club 18-wheeler off to spring training for the first time. Most of his big gear, including bats, catching equipment and cleats are already in Arizona, he said. He made some of his smaller, but no less important items were on the truck.
“My glove-lacing kit that I have and bring with me everywhere, my Oakley [sunglasses], and my big (scouting report) folder ,” he said. “My Trapper Keeper. I get made fun of all the time. I have that in there.”
It’ll be waiting for him in Surprise.
