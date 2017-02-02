Texas Rangers offering ticket special in Super Bowl commercial

The Texas Rangers will air a commercial during the Super Bowl locally on KDFW/Channel 4 Sunday featuring Vaden Todd Lewis, lead singer of Fort Worth band The Toadies.
It’s the second consecutive year the Rangers have aired a Super Bowl commercial.
The spot features a version of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” according to the club’s release. TM Advertising and Charlie Uniform Tango of Dallas combined to create the commercial.
Here’s a look at the Rangers’ 2016 Super Bowl spot:
Check out our #SB50 commercial. #BaseballTime #NeverEverQuithttps://t.co/8DleblP7S1 pic.twitter.com/TN14GXqAUL— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) February 8, 2016
This Sunday’s commercial introduces a limited-time offer that includes Opening Day and a 12-game ticket package for the price of a 10-game package. The deal will be available beginning once the commercial airs on Sunday evening until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, February 6 at texasrangers.com/BaseballTime.
“The concept centers around people that could really use a Rangers game - which is just about everyone these days,” said Lisa Bennett, Chief Creative Officer at TM Advertising. “The hero of the spot is Jeff, a sports fan who is bummed football is through, but is pulled out of his misery thanks to Rangers baseball.”
The season opener at Globe Life Park in Arlington is April 3 against the Cleveland Indians.
