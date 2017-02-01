Sources deny Rangers pursuing White Sox lefty Quintana

Two baseball sources said that there is no truth to the Internet rumor that the Texas Rangers have intensified their pursuit of Chicago White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana with less than two weeks to go before spring training.
One source, who said there is “nothing” to the rumor, speculated that a White Sox official floated the Rangers as a possibility in the hopes of leveraging other clubs into pulling off a deal for the All-Star innings eater.
The reality is that the Rangers have five starting pitchers for their rotation — Cole Hamels, Yu Darvish, Martin Perez, Tyson Ross and Andrew Cashner. Ross isn’t expected to be ready until May or possibly June while recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, but the Rangers seem comfortable turning to an internal candidate such as A.J. Griffin, Chi Chi Gonzalez or Nick Martinez to hold down that spot.
Daniels also said Jan. 21 during FanFest that the Rangers would prefer to hang onto their prospects after seeing their farm system drained the past two years at the trade deadline. The Rangers traded four former No. 1 draft picks in three July deals last season after shipping out five prospects in the 2015 deal for Hamels.
“I’m never going to speak in absolutes, but we have in our minds turned a corner where we want, and, quite frankly, need to hold onto and develop a lot of our own players,” Daniels said. “We tried to take a disciplined approach this offense. We have held onto all of our young players, and that was a concerted effort. That was a desire.”
A deal for Quintana would almost certainly cost the Rangers their top prospects, Joey Gallo, Jurickson Profar, Yohander Mendez and Leody Taveras among them, and they would likely be asked about the availability of Nomar Mazara and Rougned Odor.
