Rangers add veteran lefty Wright on minor league deal

Short on left-handed relievers with Jake Diekman out at least the first half of the season, the Texas Rangers signed veteran lefty Wesley Wright to a minor-league contract Friday and invited him to spring training.
Wright should be a familiar face to Rangers fans. Wright pitched for the Houston Astros from 2008 to 2013 and also has pitched for the Tampa Bay Ray, the Chicago Cubs, the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Angels.
Wright, who turns 32 on Saturday, did not pitch in the majors last season and did not pitch after July 10 following his release from the Boston Red Sox’s Triple A team.
The Rangers learned earlier this month that Diekman would need surgery to help with his battled against ulcerative colitis. He underwent a procedure Wednesday that removed his colon.
Wright is the fourth lefty on the current spring roster along with Alex Claudio, Dario Alvarez and Andrew Faulkner.
In another transaction, right-hander Brady Dragmire, who was designated for assignment last week, cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple A Round Rock. He was also given a non-roster invitation to big-league spring training.
