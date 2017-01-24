Texas Rangers

January 24, 2017 2:43 PM

Big names take minor league deals into Rangers’ big league camp

By Stefan Stevenson

The Rangers have invited 15 players signed to minor league deals to major league spring training, which begins Feb. 15 in Surprise, Ariz.

Among those players will be first baseman James Loney, who the Rangers officially announced had signed a minor league deal Tuesday. Loney, 32, an 11-year major league veteran, hit .265 with nine homers and 34 RBIs in 100 games for the Mets in 2016.

FanRagSports’s Jon Heyman reported that Loney can request his release if he’s not on the Rangers’ major league roster March 29, the last day the club is in Arizona.

Minor league pitchers R.J. Alvarez, Ariel Jurado and Jose Valdespina, along with catchers Jose Trevino and Patrick Cantwell, will also start spring training in major league camp.

Here’s the list of Rangers non-roster invitees to major league camp:

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Ariel Jurado

RHP Jose Valdespina

RHP Allen Webster

C Patrick Cantwell

C Steven Lerud

C Jose Trevino

INF Doug Bernier

INF Will Middlebrooks

INF James Loney

INF/OF Josh Hamilton

OF Jared Hoying

OF Cesar Puello

OF Travis Snider

