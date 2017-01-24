Big names take minor league deals into Rangers’ big league camp

The Rangers have invited 15 players signed to minor league deals to major league spring training, which begins Feb. 15 in Surprise, Ariz.
Among those players will be first baseman James Loney, who the Rangers officially announced had signed a minor league deal Tuesday. Loney, 32, an 11-year major league veteran, hit .265 with nine homers and 34 RBIs in 100 games for the Mets in 2016.
FanRagSports’s Jon Heyman reported that Loney can request his release if he’s not on the Rangers’ major league roster March 29, the last day the club is in Arizona.
Minor league pitchers R.J. Alvarez, Ariel Jurado and Jose Valdespina, along with catchers Jose Trevino and Patrick Cantwell, will also start spring training in major league camp.
Here’s the list of Rangers non-roster invitees to major league camp:
RHP R.J. Alvarez
RHP Dillon Gee
RHP Ariel Jurado
RHP Jose Valdespina
RHP Allen Webster
C Patrick Cantwell
C Steven Lerud
C Jose Trevino
INF Doug Bernier
INF Will Middlebrooks
INF James Loney
INF/OF Josh Hamilton
OF Jared Hoying
OF Cesar Puello
OF Travis Snider
