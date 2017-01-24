Eric Nadel brings homeless teen benefit to Fort Worth

2:32 Cedar Hill names Arlington Seguin’s Carlos Lynn new football head coach Pause

0:44 Is that a guitar in your pants?

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

1:11 Motorcyclist captures brush with death on freeway with helmet cam

0:51 Greg Buckner having fun as Mavs analyst

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague