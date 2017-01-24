Eric Nadel brings homeless teen benefit to Fort Worth

Texas Rangers broadcaster Eric Nadel has been an advocate for Dallas-area homeless teens for the past five years and the message is spreading west to Fort Worth
Nadel’s Benefit Blowout for Homeless Teams comes to Fort Worth for the first time Saturday at Shipping and Receiving, featuring performances by Josh Weathers, Daphne Willis and the Hendersons. Weathers is a native of Burleson.
The event will help raise funds for a Fort Worth expansion of Focus on Teens, a Dallas-based non-profit organization aimed at helping homeless teens find housing, along with empowering them with an educational program.
“It’s hard enough being a teenager when you don’t have to worry about where you are going to sleep every night,” Nadel said. “Imagine being homeless. These kids are persevering bravely, continuing to attend school. Focus on Teens helps them with the things they need, starting with a safe place they can go before school to do their homework, eat, get counseling or just relax. This program needs to be in all our schools and this concert will raise the money to bring Focus on Teens to Fort Worth this year.”
Tickets for Saturday’s show are available at prekindle.com.
Sponsorship packages are available ranging from $1,000 to $10,000. The benefits include VIP access, signed baseballs by The Texas Rangers and Eric Nadel, goodie bags full of surprises, preferred seating, valet parking, and more. These sponsorship packages generate a majority of the revenue. Money raised by Focus on Teens also helps fund pantries in schools across Dallas-Fort Worth. Individual seats are also available for $35 and standing-room tickets at $20. Before the musical performances, there is a silent auction at 6 p.m. featuring autographed sports memorabilia, gift cards from local restaurants and other area stores.
“Teen homelessness is a real problem in Texas, and the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex seems to have been hit the hardest,” Nadel said. “Focus on Teens has spent the last three years fighting this issue from the front lines in Dallas, but now they plan on taking their fight westward, to Fort Worth where over 1,700 kids are currently living without a home, but are still going to school.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments