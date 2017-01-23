Deep sadness expressed by Rangers, league after fatal wrecks

The tragic news that Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura died in a car wreck early Sunday morning in his native Dominican Republic shocked the baseball world.
Then news came that former major league infielder Andy Marte also died in a car wreck in the Dominican Republic Sunday. Marte was 33, Ventura only 25.
Words of disbelief and sadness from players, clubs and media slowly began to flood social media and continue to come in.
The Rangers organization joined others across the league by expressing their condolences on Twitter just before 11 a.m. Sunday.
“Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends, & the @Royals,” the post read.
Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends, & the @Royals. https://t.co/88aFICOr0P— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) January 22, 2017
The Rangers’ post was responding to a post from the league, confirming the news. “We are devastated by the tragic news that Yordano Ventura, 25, has died in an automobile accident,” the MLB tweeted at 10:42 a.m.
We are devastated by the tragic news that Yordano Ventura, 25, has died in an automobile accident. https://t.co/RXibkDJMHZ pic.twitter.com/S7RszxJF8d— MLB (@MLB) January 22, 2017
Delino DeShields, Elvis Andrus, manager Jeff Banister followed with tweets of their own.
Andrus retweeted Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez’s tweet in Spanish that said, in part, “One of mine ... Little to say, much pain to digest. Rest in peace.”
Uno más de los míos, de los nuestros, del béisbol. Poco que decir, mucho dolor que digerir. Descansa en paz mijo, nos has roto el .... https://t.co/BjGYR6NNj7— Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) January 22, 2017
Banister sent “Condolences to the families of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte. My thoughts and prayers are with you all,” on Twitter.
Pudge Rodriguez tweeted “Horrible news, so sad to hear this! Prayers and thoughts with his family! You will be missed.”
A candelight vigil service was held outside Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday night and included a visibly shaken Royals teammates. Royals infielder Christian Colon, who tearfully thanked fans for gathering to show their respect.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
