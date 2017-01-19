Robinson Chirinos earns Rangers Jim Sundberg community award

Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos has been named the 2016 Jim Sundberg Community Achievement Award winner, which honors a player’s public service in the area.
Chirinos will receive the award at Friday’s Dr Pepper Texas Rangers Awards Dinner at Gilley’s Dallas. A limited number of tickets remain at www.texasrangers.com/awards. Proceeds benefit the Rangers Baseball Foundation.
Chirinos created the Robinson Chirinos Foundation in 2012. He’s been dedicated to helping area families in his native Venezuela and in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He hosted his third Back2School Rally last year, donating 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies for Fort Worth students.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments