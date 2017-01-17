Cleburne native Dillon Gee excited to join Rangers

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video Pause

3:18 Suspect caught on video using dead woman's credit card, police say

0:59 Injuries have helped Josh Hamilton learn to be patient

1:22 Nolan Catholic girls soccer shuts out John Paul

1:42 Rangers GM Jon Daniels on Josh Hamilton returning

1:45 Rangers GM Jon Daniels on Jake Diekman's surgery

1:30 Arlington Bowie girls edge Lamar, go to 7-0 in 4-6A

1:27 Mavericks reflect on Sunday's win vs Minnesota

1:26 GoVision provides big screens for Trump inauguration