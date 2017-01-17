Rangers expect Dyson to pitch for Team USA

Texas Rangers closer Sam Dyson has been asked to participate for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, and general manager Jon Daniels said that the right-hander intends to do so.
Dyson saved 38 games for the Rangers last season, 36 of which came after replacing Shawn Tolleson as closer in mid-May. Dyson’s bread-and-butter pitch is a sinker, which he throws at 95-98 mph.
He said in October that he hadn’t given the WBC any thought but would go if asked. He said that he usually has his arm strength built up early in camp and would be able to handle the WBC workload.
Daniels said that two other pitchers are likely to be on WBC teams — Martin Perez for Venezuela and Alex Claudio for Puerto Rico. As many as five Rangers position players — Adrian Beltre (Dominican Republic), Nomar Mazara (Dominican Republic), Jonathan Lucroy (USA), Jurickson Profar (Netherlands) and Rougned Odor (Venezuela) — could also end up participating.
