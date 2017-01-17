Josh Hamilton agrees to minor-league deal with Rangers

Josh Hamilton was working out at Globe Life Park on Tuesday morning after agreeing to a minor-league deal with the Texas Rangers.
The Rangers also signed right-hander Dillon Gee, a Cleburne native who lives in Fort Worth, to a minor-league deal. Both were invited to spring training.
Hamilton has an opportunity to earn a job as a reserve outfielder or first baseman after missing all of last season because of a knee injury that resulted in reconstructive surgery.
The Rangers evaluated him last month, at which point the deal became a formality. Hamilton has understood since last summer that if he would be back with the Rangers, it would be on a minor-league deal.
The 2010 American League MVP has it in his deal that he can ask for his release April 1 if he is not on the major-league roster. There is room for him to make the team as the Rangers search for an extra outfielder and a designated hitter.
Gee spent last season with the Kansas City Royals, going 8-9 with a 4.68 ERA.
