Rangers, Dyson avoid arbitration with one-year deal

Right-hander Sam Dyson and the Texas Rangers avoided salary arbitration Friday morning by agreeing to a one-year contract worth $3.52 million.
The Rangers have six more players who are eligible for arbitration — catcher Robinson Chirinos, left-hander Jake Diekman, infielder Jurickson Profar and righties A.J. Griffin, Jeremy Jeffress and Tanner Scheppers.
Dyson made $526,270 in 2016 in his final season before arbitration. He cashed in Friday after saving 38 games for the American League West champions, 36 of which came after replacing Shawn Tolleson as closer in mid-May.
The Rangers are attempting to extend their streak without an arbitration hearing to 16 years. They haven’t been to one since Lee Stevens beat them in 2000. They narrowly missed a hearing last year with Mitch Moreland with only hours to spare.
