Rangers to honor Harrison at awards dinner

Matt Harrison, whose All-Star career with the Texas Rangers was eventually derailed by back injuries and inclusion in the 2015 Cole Hamels trade, will be recognized as the winner of the Mark Holtz Alumni Award on Jan. 20 at the Dr Pepper Awards Dinner.
Harrison went 50-35 with a 4.21 ERA in eight season with the Rangers. Included was an 18-11 season with a 3.21 ERA in 2012 that included his first and only All-Star appearance.
He was the Rangers’ Opening Day starter in 2013 but would undergo back surgery only a month into the season and had another operation after returning in 2014. He came back again in 2015 only to suffer another back injury.
The Rangers shipped him to Philadelphia in July 2015 in the Hamels trade to give Philadelphia some financial relief from the insurance money on Harrison’s contract. The Phillies collected in 2016 but released him from the final year of his contract last month.
Harrison is unable to continue his career.
The MLB careers of four other 2016 award winners are still dead ahead — the minor-league award winners.
Catcher Jose Trevino, who won a minor-league Gold Glove, was named the Tom Grieve Minor League Player of the Year after helping now-defunct High A High Desert to the California League title with terrific defense and a .303 batting average.
Yohander Mendez, who made his big-league debut in September after pitching at three minor-league levels, is the Nolan Ryan Minor League Pitcher of the Year, and John Fasola, who also worked a three levels and played with Trevino in the Arizona Fall League, is the Minor League Reliever of the Year.
Finally, first baseman Ronald Guzman, a Texas League All-Star at Double A Frisco who played in the Futures Game, was picked as the Minor League Defender of the Year.
All four will also be honored at the awards dinner at Gilley’s Dallas. Tickets are on sale at texasrangers.com/awards.
