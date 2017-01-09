Rangers GM Jon Daniels would frown on Giants-style boat trip

Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels grew up in Queens and is a hardcore New York Giants fan. He’s still recovering from the Giants’ playoff loss Sunday in Green Bay. And apparently that boat trip Giants’ receiver Odell Beckham and some teammates made on a day off in Miami before wild card weekend.
That sort of excursion before the postseason wouldn’t go over well for Rangers players, Daniels said during an interview on SiriusXM’s Fantasy Sports Radio channel Monday morning.
“I wouldn’t be happy,” Daniels said. “When you go out on a boat it gives the impression that it’s not where your focus is.”
So OBJ, Sterling Shepard, Victor Cruz, and Roger Lewis flew to Miami last night, went clubbing, and are on a boat. Living life. #Giants pic.twitter.com/SE6QqfuYfT— Justin Witmondt (@JustinWitmondt) January 2, 2017
It’s not that the a trip to Miami would physically tax an athlete, Daniels said. But it provides unwanted distraction.
“If you were going to be poolside with your family nobody would think anything of it but when you go out on a boat it gives the impression that it’s not where your focus is,” he said. “It’s just more of a distraction, I think, than anything from a standpoint of not being prepared physically.”
The Giants’ loss included three dropped passed by Beckham, who dismissed the notion that the trip to Miami was a distraction before and after the game. The New York and national media swarmed all over the story all week.
CAN’T MISS THE BOAT: The pressure’s on @OBJ_3 to sink or swim in Green Bay, writes @garymyersNYDN https://t.co/Kj9QvuVplQ pic.twitter.com/fRKlnMcUpQ— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 8, 2017
“Too many unforced errors. Too many mistakes and the level [Aaron] Rodgers is playing at right now you have to play an almost near perfect game to beat them especially at their place and the Giants didn’t that,” Daniels said. “They dropped balls in the end zone, [made] mental errors and a number of other things.”
Daniels said he sensed that Cowboys’ fans were hoping to see the Giants at AT&T Stadium, despite the Giants beating them twice in the regular season. Instead, the Packers play the Cowboys at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
“I don’t think Cowboys fans wanted to face Rodgers,” he said. “Even though the Giants had beaten them twice I think there was still a sense that Rodgers was going to be more dangerous.”
