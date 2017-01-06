Rangers add Raymond, Nitkowski to TV broadcast team

Dave Raymond and C.J. Nitkowski have been given prominent roles for 2017 Texas Rangers broadcasts, the club announced Friday morning, and Tom Grieve and Emily Jones will return to the TV team.
Raymond replaces Steve Busby as the primary play-by-play man after serving as a fill-in on TV and radio in 2016. He will work along side Nitkowski, the former major-league pitcher, and Grieve, who will be entering his 23rd season as a Rangers analyst.
Nitkowski will work 100 regular-season games, including as many as 10 as a fill-in when Raymond is off. Grieve will work as an analyst for some 70 games and also do some pregame and postgame work. All three will be involved in spring-training broadcasts.
Jones has been part of Rangers broadcasts since 2007. She will continue her role as dugout reporter and host of Rangers Insider.
Games can been seen on Fox Sports Southwest.
The radio team of Eric Nadel, Matt Hicks and Jared Sandler returns on 105.3 FM “The Fan.”
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
