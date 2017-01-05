Rangers’ Elvis Andrus honored after career-year in 2016

Elvis Andrus, who set career highs with a .302 batting average, 8 homers and 69 RBIs in 2016, was awarded the Richard Durrett Hardest Working Man Award by the Dallas-Fort Worth Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America.
Andrus rebounded from a down year in 2015, improving his average by 44 points and striking out a career-low 70 times. He also collected 24 stolen bases, the eighth consecutive season he has stolen more than 20 bases. He also had career-highs in on-base percentage (.362), slugging percentage (.439) and OPS (.800). The shortstop also turned in his second-high fielding percentage (.974) with 17 errors, five fewer than the previous season.
The DFW chapter of the BBWAA has presented the award the past three seasons to a player who demonstrates significant improvement over the previous season. It is named in memory of Richard Durrett, who covered the Rangers for over a decade for the Dallas Morning News and ESPN before his sudden passing on June 17, 2014 at the age of 38.
Andrus and other Rangers award winners will be honored at the club’s 2017 Dr Pepper Awards Dinner at 7 p.m. January 20 at Gilley’s Dallas. Tickets are available at www.texasrangers.com/awards. Tickets are $100 with tables of 10 available for $1,000. Net proceeds benefit the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments