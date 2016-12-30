Texas Rangers’ 2016 season filled with magic moments

1:20 FW Dunbar uses 21-0 run in second half to beat North Forney Pause

1:04 Roger Staubach praises Cowboys rookie QB Dak Prescott

4:04 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

3:08 Mac Attack says Cowboys won't repeat '07 gag

1:19 Ezekiel Elliott focused on wins, not records

1:35 Standing room only as Aggies hold yell practice in Houston

1:01 Fuel City opening in Haltom City