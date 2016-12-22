Will the Rangers make another Christmastime deal?

1:04 Roger Staubach praises Cowboys rookie QB Dak Prescott Pause

0:13 Man uses stolen credit cards to buy $4,300 in gift cards

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says

2:35 Arlington Martin hangs on in 4-6A opener

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

19:22 Episode 19: Titletown, Texas

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

1:01 Santa goes swimming with the sharks at Sea Life Grapevine