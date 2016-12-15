Texas Rangers special ticket packages available through Dec. 31

Still looking for the perfect gift for the hardcore Rangers fan in the family?
The Rangers are offering eight different six-pack ticket specials through Dec. 31 but if you want them by Christmas Eve you need to order today.
The packages are good for two tickets to three games in 2017 and range in prices from $108 for upper reserved packages to $390 for lower box packages.
Package A includes games against the Phillies, Mariners and Yankees.
Package B includes games against the Indians, Padres and Yankees.
Package C includes games against the Twins, Mets and Yankees.
Package D includes games against the Phillies, Red Sox and Mariners.
Package E includes games against the Twins, Red Sox and White Sox.
Package F includes games against the Athletics, Astros and Mariners.
Package G includes games against the Royals, Blue Jays and Tigers.
Package H includes games against the Phillies, Mets and Marlins.
For more details, including game dates, and to purchase packages visit the Rangers ticket site.
