Rangers Joey Gallo excited about ‘real’ chance to earn spot in spring

For the first time, Joey Gallo said, he’ll enter spring training with a legitimate shot at making the Rangers’ major league roster.
With first base open, Gallo could find a spot in the lineup if he shows some progress at the plate this spring.
That’s fine with Gallo, a natural third baseman, with Adrian Beltre entrenched for another couple years (at least) in Arlington.
“It’s very exciting. In years past I didn’t really have a chance out of spring training to make the team,” said Gallo, who turned 23 last month. “So coming in to spring training might be a little more exciting knowing I actually do have a real opportunity to make the team.”
Gallo said the grade two hamstring strain that forced him out of Winter ball in Venezuela “healed up really quick.”
“After the first week I didn’t have any problems with it,” he said. “I was even doing some running and agility stuff Monday.”
