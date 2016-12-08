Texas Rangers

December 8, 2016 5:51 PM

Surprise! Rangers, Royals spring training tickets available Saturday

By Stefan Stevenson

Spring training tickets for games at Surprise Stadium in Arizona for both the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals will be available during a special pre-sale beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting online at the City of Surprise spring training website, by calling 888-755-2583, or going to tickets.com.

Individual tickets and season packages will be available. Prices range from $8 general admission lawn tickets to $30 premium lower dugout seats. However, lawn tickets aren’t available for purchase until Feb. 17.

The Rangers and Royals play Feb. 25 at Surprise Stadium to start their spring training schedules.

