Off-season work remains for the Rangers after winter meetings

2:35 Arlington Martin hangs on in 4-6A opener Pause

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

4:16 Kansas police arrest The Grinch in Christmas parody

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:58 Last day at Day Resource Center for the Homeless