Reports: Desmond to sign with Rockies after one year with Rangers

Ian Desmond, who was rescued from free-agent purgatory by the Texas Rangers after spring training opened last year and turned the opportunity into an All-Star appearance, has agreed to a five-year contract worth $70 million with the Colorado Rockies, according to reports.
Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports was first to report the agreement. Desmond will play some outfield, which he first played last year with the Rangers, but mostly first base, which the former shortstop has never played.
Desmond opened last season as the Rangers’ left fielder after agreeing to a one-year, $8 million deal in late February. After a slow start to the season at the plate, he was one of the American League’s top hitters at the All-Star break and was picked as a reserved to the AL All-Star team.
Along the way, Desmond unseated Delino DeShields as the everyday center fielder and ended up playing 155 of his 156 games in the outfield. Desmond also batted .285 with 22 homers, 86 RBIs and 21 steals.
But his defense and potential salary demands were of concern for the Rangers, who late Tuesday agreed with free agent Carlos Gomez on a one-year deal worth $11.5 million.
