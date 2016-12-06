Rangers reach one-year agreement with center fielder Gomez

The Texas Rangers have found their center fielder for 2017, and he was their left fielder for the final five weeks of the 2016 season.
The Rangers and free agent Carlos Gomez agreed to reunite for one year at $11.5 million, according to sources and pending a physical, late Tuesday at the annual winter meetings.
The deal likely means that free agent Ian Desmond won’t return for a second season with the Rangers. Daniels said on Sunday before the meetings officially opened that signing Gomez and Desmond “financially would be challenging.”
Gomez was signed Aug. 20 after being released by the Houston Astros following a miserable start to the season. After a rough start with the Rangers, Gomez became arguably their best player down the stretch and served as their leadoff hitter with Shin-Soo Choo injured.
The Rangers like Choo in the leadoff spot, but with Desmond gone could go with Gomez followed by Choo in the No. 2 spot. Nomar Mazara also batted second at times last season.
Gomez had emerged as the more popular choice over Desmond because of his defense and affordability. The Rangers will also reap a first-round draft pick as free-agent compensation when Desmond signs elsewhere.
Gomez, who turned 31 on Sunday, also impressed with his bat, connecting for eight homers and driving in 24 runs in 33 games while batting .284.
The one-year deal is beneficial to the Rangers and Gomez, who can be a free agent again after the 2017 season. A good year could set him up for a big payday, especially with the new collective bargaining agreement no longer attaching a first-round pick to players who are given a qualifying offer.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
