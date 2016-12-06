Free agent Moreland leaves Rangers for busy Red Sox

First baseman Mitch Moreland agreed Tuesday to a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Texas Rangers and capping his stay with a Gold Glove.
The deal is pending a physical.
A source at the winter meetings said that the Cleveland Indians were also in the mix, but Moreland fills two needs for Boston, a first baseman and a left-handed bat.
The Rangers have a need at first base that general manager Jon Daniels said would likely be filled internally by Ryan Rua, Jurickson Profar and Joey Gallo. Manager Jeff Banister said that catcher Jonathan Lucroy could see time at first base, too, with Robinson Chirinos behind the plate.
“We have an opportunity to keep a guy like Lucroy fresh, keep his legs fresh, keep him athletic,” Banister said. “Because we do have the ability, that if we want to play him at first base, we can put him over there and have Chirinos catch and not feel like that really we’re missing out behind the plate and we still have Lucroy’s bat in the lineup.”
Moreland, 31, made his big-league debut in 2010 after the Rangers traded Justin Smoak as part of the Cliff Lee deal and became the regular first baseman over Chris Davis. Moreland connected for a home run in the franchise’s first World Series win later that year.
The Rangers again chose Moreland over Davis in 2011, trading Davis to Baltimore at the trade deadline, and Moreland battled injuries while never quite turning his raw power into the potential the Rangers saw.
He missed most of the 2014 season after reconstructive ankle surgery and returned in 2015 to post the best season of his career. In 132 games, he swatted 23 homers with 85 RBIs and a .278 average, all career-highs.
Red Sox: In addition to signing Moreland and the headline-grabbing trade for left-hander Chris Sale for four prospects, including infielder Yoan Moncada, Boston also bolstered its bullpen by trading third baseman Travis Shaw and two prospects to Milwaukee for right-hander Tyler Thornburg. The trade is an indication that the Red Sox plan to give Pablo Sandoval another chance to play third base.
White Sox: With Sale traded, Chicago has reached out to the agent for former Rangers lefty Derek Holland, according to a source. The Pittsburgh Pirates also have some interest in Holland.
Phillies: Former Rangers reliever Joaquin Benoit will extend his career after agreeing to one-year deal worth $7.5 million with Philadelphia. To make room on its 40-man roster for the 39-year-old right-hander, the Phillies designated Southlake Carroll High School product Michael Mariot for assignment.
BBWAA: Claire Smith, the first African-American woman to cover an MLB beat, was named the winner of the annual J.G. Taylor Spink Award, the highest honor for a baseball writer.
Smith will be honored in July during Hall of Fame weekend in Cooperstown, N.Y. She beat former Star-Telegram reporter and columnist Jim Reeves for the award as each appeared on the Baseball Writers Association of America ballot for the first time.
Also, the BBWAA voted to make all Hall of Fame ballots public seven days after vote totals are announced each January, beginning in 2018.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760
