MLB postseason teams share record $76.6 million in bonuses

The Texas Rangers players and select staff pocketed nearly $40,000 each in postseason shares after winning the American League West and getting swept by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 10 postseason teams divided a record $76.6 million, up $7 million from 2015. The pool total is formed from gate receipts from the two wild card games (50 percent), the first three games of the divisions series (60 percent), the first four games of the LCS (60 percent) and from the first four games from the World Series (60 percent).

 

54 Rangers players and staff were given a full postseason share of $38,422.69. The club also doled out 10.19 partial shares and seven cash awards.

The two World Series teams in 2015, the Royals and Mets, earned slightly higher postseason shares. The Royals earned $370,000 and the Mets earned $301,000.

2016 MLB Postseason Shares:

Club

Players pool

Share

Shares issued

Partial shares

Cash awards

Cubs

$27,586,017.75

$368,871.59

66

8.7

4

Indians

$18,390,678.50

$261,804.65

60

8.75

16

Dodgers

$9,195,339.25

$123,741.24

65

8.285

20

Blue Jays

$9,195,339.25

$123,045.09

66

7.75

15

Red Sox

$2,490,404.38

$33,761.22

61

10.686

14

Giants

$2,490,404.38

$36,443.03

57

10.5

9

Rangers

$2,490,404.38

$38,422.69

54

10.19

7

Nationals

$2,490,404.38

$35,442.68

60

10.209

1

Orioles

$1,149,417.41

$18,351.02

52

8.36

30

Mets

$1,149,417.41

$17,951.65

51

12.75

5

