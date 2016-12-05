MLB teams expected to go wild at meetings, but Rangers usually don’t

The winter meetings are supposed to be the place each year where Major League Baseball’s contending teams lose all self-control and spend and trade whatever to build their rosters for the next season.
Take, for instance, the Arizona Diamondbacks. In the span of 24 hours at the 2015 meetings, they signed right-hander Zack Greinke for six years and $204 million and sent a package of players that included the No. 1 overall pick in the previous draft, shortstop Dansby Swanson, to Atlanta for righty Shelby Miller.
Look at how that turned out for them.
A year earlier, the San Diego Padres traded for Matt Kemp, Derek Norris, Wil Myers and Justin Upton, all without new general manager A.J. Preller being suspended.
And look how that turned out for them.
Nevertheless, that’s what teams are expected to do, and the Texas Rangers are always one of the clubs expected to be the busiest. After one official day of the 2016 meetings, they again have been linked to just about every available big-name player.
Edwin Encarnacion? Check. Chris Sale? Check. Mark Trumbo? Check. Andrew McCutchen? Him, too.
On Monday evening, though, GM Jon Daniels called the likelihood of the Rangers acquiring any big-ticket players “unlikely.” That came a day after he said that the club isn’t not focusing too much on trades for players like Sale and McCutchen.
What we believe we can do is what we’ve been doing — put a winning product on the field, play good baseball and keep the next wave coming.
Rangers GM Jon Daniels
“The goal is to contend and win, but not at the exclusive expense of the future,” Daniels said. “What we believe we can do is what we’ve been doing — put a winning product on the field, play good baseball and keep the next wave coming.”
Tweets of each Daniels comment produced two primary reactions: Sheer panic that the 2017 Rangers are doomed, off-set by those who believe Daniels is playing Jedi mind tricks on other teams through the media.
Recent winter meetings history shows that neither are true.
It’s time for some perspective.
The Rangers’ big acquisition last year was reliever Tony Barnette. The year before it was Ross Detwiler.
In 2013, it was catcher J.P Arencibia and quarterback Russell Wilson.
The 2012 meetings were an utter disaster, aside from signing the injured Joakim Soria. The Rangers didn’t do squat in 2011 while the Los Angeles Angels signed Albert Pujols and C.J. Wilson.
The Rangers’ heavy lifting is usually done in any week but the week of the winter meetings.
Colby Lewis agreed two weeks after last year’s meetings, and Ian Desmond nearly two weeks into spring training.
Shin-Soo Choo came along after the 2014 meetings. Yu Darvish was landed in January 2012 after the 2011 meetings’ shutout.
MLB isn’t the NBA, where teams get all their business done as soon as free agency opens. And, as Daniels has shown, the winter meetings and the off-season aren’t the only time when teams can add players.
Desmond is a shining example. So are Cole Hamels, Jake Diekman, Sam Dyson, Jonathan Lucroy, Jeremy Jeffress and Carlos Beltran, all added at the past two trade deadlines.
Then, there’s Carlos Gomez, plucked off the trash heap in mid-August. He was arguably the Rangers’ best player the final five weeks of the season.
The Rangers are going to add players before spring training opens in February. Gomez and Desmond are two possibilities for center field, as are Billy Hamilton, McCutchen and a host of others Daniels said are under consideration.
Carlos Gomez, acquired by the Rangers on Aug. 20, batted .284 with eight home runs and 24 RBIs in 33 games, most as the leadoff hitter.
“We’re trying to get better,” Daniels said. “That’s the bottom line — for 2017 and beyond.”
Gomez could emerge from the pack as the most affordable option and as perhaps the best two-way player of the group. Hamilton, the Cincinnati speedster, is of interest, though the Reds might not want to deal away one of their best-liked players.
The price for McCutchen is too steep. A rumor at the meetings said that the Pittsburgh Pirates asked the Seattle Mariners for left-handed starter James Paxton, hard-throwing closer Edwin Diaz and a top prospect.
Yikes.
“We’ve looked at a variety of options,” Daniels said.
The Rangers will keep kicking the tires, as they say. They seem to kick every tire, like their interest in Tampa Bay righty Alex Cobb.
Maybe the Rangers kick too many tires, but the kicking could go on and on beyond the walls of the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center.
Could? History shows it will.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
