Rangers’ place winter meetings focus on rotation upgrade

If the talk from Texas Rangers Inc. heading toward the winter meetings sounds familiar — with their focus is on a starting pitcher — well, it should.
Only five months ago, in the weeks leading to the Aug. 1 trade deadline, the Rangers were tied to every big-name pitcher out there — primarily All-Stars Chris Sale and Jose Quintana of the Chicago White Sox, and Chris Archer, Matt Moore and Jake Odorizzi of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Of that group, only Moore was moved and is now unavailable as the Rangers’ massive contingent of officials, scouts and coaches heads to the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center on the outskirts of the nation’s capital.
The other pitchers — and others — are likely on the table as general manager Jon Daniels calls, texts, emails and sends smoke signals to clubs in hopes of landing an impact starter via trade rather than signing an arm from a less-than-stellar free-agent market.
Not only is acquiring a rotation upgrade Plan A, it’s also Plans B, C, D and E. That seemed to be the case in July, too, but the Rangers learned that their pitching dreams were F’ed.
So, they acquired hitters, one who is a premier defensive catcher, and a closer they turned into a set-up man in an attempt to try to build early leads and shorten games with a stout bullpen.
Ultimately, their Plan F took them to the division title, but their rotation crumbled as they were swept out of the postseason in three games. Though the possibility exists that the Rangers could strike out in their quest to fortify the rotation, Daniels sounds determined to connect this off-season.
You always need to be flexible and audible if needed, but I think the mind-set of athleticism and defense and starting pitching, I’m pretty confident that we’re going to stay there with that kind of approach.
Rangers general manager Jon Daniels
“From a long-term standpoint, we’re pretty committed to focusing on the pitching side,” Daniels said. “You always need to be flexible and audible if needed, but I think the mind-set of athleticism and defense and starting pitching, I’m pretty confident that we’re going to stay there with that kind of approach.”
The Rangers already added right-hander Andrew Cashner via free agency for one year at $10 million, but they have more than 2017 on their mind when trying to find a controllable, top-flight starting pitcher.
Yu Darvish can become a free agent after the season. Though the Rangers believe that he wants to stay with the club on a long-term deal, there are no guarantees.
They have also been unable to develop a front-of-the-rotation starting pitcher, and their top minor-league options disappointed last season. Beyond that, righties Ariel Jurado and Alex Speas and lefties Brett Martin and Cole Ragans, arguably the Rangers’ top two pitching prospects, are years away from the majors.
Then, there’s this: With all of the impact bats from 2016 the Rangers could potentially lose via free agency — outfielders Ian Desmond and Carlos Gomez, designated hitter Carlos Beltran and first baseman Mitch Moreland — the Rangers might have to outpitch teams to secure their third straight American League West title.
“When you look at our lineup at the end of the year, four guys who are now free agents were batting 1, 2, 3 and 6 for us,” Daniels said. “Two of those were only with us for a month or two, Carlos and Carlos, and you have to take that into account.”
Shin-Soo Choo landed on the disabled list four times in 2016, but the Rangers are counting on his bat in 2017.
The Rangers are also banking on Shin-Soo Choo being healthier in 2017, expecting more in a full season from catcher Jonathan Lucroy, and counting on Nomar Mazara to grow in his second full season. The same goes for Jurickson Profar, who will be in his second healthy season after missing all of 2014 and 2015 with injuries.
But there will be additions from outside the organization to fuel the offense. Multiple center fielders, in addition to free agents Desmond and Gomez are available via trades, headlined by Andrew McCutchen, Billy Hamilton and Adam Eaton.
The Rangers have the money and, they believe, players to pay for upgrades, but their focus this week in National Harbor, Md., is squarely on first pouring those resources into a starting pitcher.
“We’re still working through a lot of things,” Daniels said. “I expect we’ll have some new faces when we get to spring training. The timing of that this time of year is hard to predict.”
