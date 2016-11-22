Rangers great Pudge Rodriguez on Hall of Fame ballot for first time

The 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot is out and features 34 players, including former Rangers All-Star catcher Pudge Rodriguez.
He’s on the ballot for the first time, along with other prominent newcomers Vladimir Guerrero and Manny Ramirez.
Both Rodriguez and Guerrero had Hall of Fame careers but whether voters deem them first ballot worthy remains to be seen. There have been 52 first-ballot choices, including seven in the past three years. Ken Griffey Jr. received a record 99.3 percent of the vote in 2016.
Former Astros first baseman Jeff Bagwell is the top holdover. He missed election by just 15 votes in 2016. The former Rookie of the Year and MVP ranks 22nd all-time with a .948 on-base plus slugging percentage.
Bagwell is on the ballot for the seventh year. His name has been unfairly lumped into the performance enhancing drug scandals that marred the careers of many of his contemporaries such as Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Mark McGwire. Many voters have publicly vowed to never vote for admitted PED users. Those voters are lazily assuming Bagwell was guilty.
But Bagwell has always denied using and was NEVER named or even implicated in any official report. And then there are some voters who incomprehensibly just don’t realize how good Bagwell was. You don’t have to be a sabermetrics expert or devoted Bagwell campaigner (like this fan page dedicated to seeing him inducted) to grasp Bagwell’s bona fides. His 15-year career is clearly Hall worthy, as the well-respected Peter Gammons outlined here in a plea to voters in 2010.
Outfielder Tim Raines, who is fifth all-time with 808 stolen bases, and closer Trevor Hoffman, who is second all-time with 602 saves, also have good chances after narrow misses a year ago.
Voters can list up to 10 names but many don’t fill up their ballots. Players remain on the ballot for up to 10 years but if they receive less than five percent of the vote in any given year they’re removed from consideration. To be elected, players must appear on at least 75 percent of ballots.
In the next few years, multiple Hall-destined players will be eligible, including Chipper Jones (2018), Mariano Rivera (’19), and Derek Jeter (’20).
The Class of 2017 will be announced on Jan. 18 on MLB Network and MLB.com. The induction ceremony is scheduled for July 30 in Cooperstown, N.Y.
The complete ballot:
(in alphabetical order)
Jeff Bagwell
Casey Blake
Barry Bonds
Pat Burrell
Orlando Cabrera
Mike Cameron
Roger Clemens
J.D. Drew
Carlos Guillen
Vladimir Guerrero
Trevor Hoffman
Jeff Kent
Derrek Lee
Edgar Martinez
Fred McGriff
Melvin Mora
Mike Mussina
Magglio Ordonez
Jorge Posada
Tim Raines
Manny Ramirez
Edgar Renteria
Arthur Rhodes
Ivan Rodriguez
Freddy Sanchez
Curt Schilling
Gary Sheffield
Lee Smith
Sammy Sosa
Matt Stairs
Jason Varitek
Billy Wagner
Tim Wakefield
Larry Walker
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
