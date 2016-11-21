Rangers prospects facing charges of sexually assaulting teammate

At least four Texas Rangers prospects, including the younger brother of Rougned Odor, are expected to be charged by Dominican Republic authorities in connection with the sexual assault of an underage teammate, according to a report by Yahoo! Sports.
“Obviously, I take it very seriously,” Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said. “It’s an ongoing investigation. We really can’t comment beyond that.”
Police questioned eight Rangers prospects after video surfaced of a group of players sexually assaulting an underage teammate, according to Yahoo! sources.
“As soon as we learned of anything we immediately reported to MLB and the authorities,” Daniels said.
The Rangers informed Dominican police of the incident and players were questioned about two weeks ago. The alleged assault happened at the Rangers complex in Boca Chica.
The players facing potential charges have been told not to leave the Dominican Republic. Among those expected to be charged are the younger brother of Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor, also named Rougned, and Yohel Pozo, a top catching prospect. Both are 19.
A 10-second video clip posted on Snapchat shows at least four players holding down a teammate and sexually assaulting him, according to Yahoo.
“All of the men in the video, including the alleged victim, are seen laughing,” Yahoo reported.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments