Rangers comeback for another win in the bottom of the ninth

Ian Desmond singled in Elvis Andrus from second base in the bottom of the ninth as the Rangers beat the Angels 3-2 Monday night at Globe Life Park. The Rangers are now 35-10 in one-run games. It’s the 20th win for the Rangers’ in their last at-bat. It’s the 46th comeback win for the Rangers.
Pitching: Martin Perez held the Angels to two runs on four over seven innings and left with the game tied 2-2. The Angels’ first run came on a controversial play in the sixth. With one out, Yunel Escobar sent a ball to the wall in the right-center gap. Right-fielder Nomar Mazara picked up the ball after it had lodged under the padding, threw to Rougned Odor, whose relay throw to third base easily caught Escobar trying to stretch it into a triple. The Angels, however, challenged the play, saying the ball should have been ruled a ground-rule double. The umpiring crew reviewed the play and overturned the call, placing Escobar on second base with one out. Mike Trout followed with a triple down the right-field line to tie it at 1-1. Jefry Marte was hit by a pitch to start the seventh and later scored on Carlos Perez’s double to give the Angels a 2-1 lead.
Hitting: Nomar Mazara gave Texas a 1-0 lead with a homer to start the fifth inning against Angels’ Jhoulys Chacin. In the seventh, Elvis Andrus homered to tie it at 2-2. Andrus, who had three hits, led off the ninth with a single and moved to second on Carlos Gomez’s bunt single. Ian Desmond’s game-winner to right field scored Andrus.
Notable: Beltre moved ahead of Rogers Hornsby into 37th place all-time with 2,931 hits ... Mitch Moreland was ejected by home plate umpire Kerwin Danley after a called third strike that ended the fourth inning. It was the first ejection of Moreland’s career ... Jeff Banister was ejected in the seventh inning by crew chief Joe West after arguing Yunel Escobar’s ground-rule double. It’s Banister’s second ejection this season and seventh overall ... Play was delayed with one out in the bottom of the eighth for 38 minutes while a rain shower moved through the area.
