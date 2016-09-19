Perez strong again in Rangers’ walk-off over Angels

Somehow, the rain shower that interrupted play late Monday night seemed like a perfect fit in the middle of a baseball game that had been stopped and stopped again.
In a game that was tied at the time of an eighth-inning rain delay, the end wasn’t immediately in sight anyway.
But the Texas Rangers’ offense found its traction just in time.
After missing out on a chance at the lead after play resumed, Elvis Andrus and Carlos Gomez opened the ninth with singles, and Ian Desmond singled Andrus home to give the Rangers a 3-2 walk-off victory.
The Rangers’ magic number was four. Any combination of four Rangers wins or losses by the second-place Seattle Mariners would result in a second straight American League West title.
The Mariners were trailing at press time, as were the third-place Houston Astros.
“I was telling myself, just a single, just a single. Just stay inside the ball,” Desmond said. “He threw me Strike 1 right down the middle. At that point, I was like, ‘OK, what’s he going to do next?’ I wasn’t expecting a slider. I stayed inside of it, fouled it off, and then with two strikes I just tried to bear down and work my hands inside the ball as much as I could and was able to get it out there enough.”
First baseman Mitch Moreland and Jeff Banister were long gone by the time the game ended, ejected for arguing with trigger-happy umpires, and left-hander Martin Perez had just exited following another solid outing.
His performance should have been the story of the night. It certainly is the story of the big picture, with a fourth straight quality start bolstering his case to be in the Rangers’ postseason rotation.
But a disputed call in the sixth inning, which turned an easy out into an Angels run, was the difference between a Rangers lead and a tie game.
Perez took a shutout into sixth inning and had allowed only one hit when Yunel Escobar sent a drive to right-center field with one out. The ball went to the wall, where Nomar Mazara played it after it went beneath the padding.
Escobar tried to go to third and was out by several feet, but the Angels challenged that the play should have resulted in a ground-rule double. The replay official determined that the ball had been lodged under the wall, which should have resulted in a dead ball.
Banister quickly went to crew chief Joe West for an explanation and was quickly ejected.
“What got me ejected is you can not argue a replay. I know that,” Banister said. “I was looking for an explanation. From my view, the ball hit, rolled underneath. I had an outfielder that went to play the ball, and the padding caused him to drop the ball, the runner looked like he was going to stop at second base.
“When he saw Mazara drop the ball, he decided to go and he got thrown out at third. All the sudden they were talking about someone throwing up their arms to stop the action. No one raised their arms.”
Moreland was quickly tossed by plate ump Kerwin Danley for disputing a third strike that was clearly off the plate. Moreland was thrown out walking away from Danley.
“I firmly disagreed with the pitch he called, a ball that was called a strike,” Moreland said. “As he walked beside me, we continued to discuss it. I guess he didn’t like what I said.”
After Banister left the field, the Angels had a runner at second with one out instead of having none on and two outs. Mike Trout followed with a triple that hit first base and scored Escobar for a 1-1 tie.
Perez did well to strand Trout at third, getting Albert Pujols on a shallow fly ball to right and C.J. Cron on a grounder to second, but he couldn’t get Carlos Perez with two outs in the seventh and a runner at second.
The Angels catcher sent a double to right field to score Jefry Marte, who was hit by a pitch to start the inning and went to second on a potential double-play grounder that Perez bobbled.
But Andrus pulled the Rangers even in the seventh with a two-out homer to straightaway center field. The shortstop has six home runs this season and was batting .297 when play resumed at 10:20 p.m.
Nomar Mazara delivered the game’s first run with a homer to left-center field by hitting Jhoulys Chacin’s first pitch of the fifth inning. The rookie has 19 home runs and would be the fifth Rangers player with 20 this season.
The blast gave Perez a lead it looked like he would never relinquish. Making his team- and career-high 31st start, he needed only 28 pitches to cover the first three innings against an Angels lineup that featured nine right-handed hitters.
Pujols had the lone hit in the first five innings, a two-out laser to center field for a single.
Perez, though, was assured of a second consecutive no-decision despite working into the seventh inning and allowing two runs for a second straight start. He allowed three hits Sept. 12 at Houston, a game the Rangers won 4-3 in extra innings.
“Everything was working tonight,” Perez said. “We’ve got that focus now to just win and win and win and see what happens in the playoffs.”
He, right-hander A.J. Griffin and lefty Derek Holland remain in the hunt for the fourth spot in the playoff rotation. Lefty Cole Hamels and righties Yu Darvish and Colby Lewis have been lined up for the first three games.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Rangers vs. Angels
7:05 p.m. Tuesday, FSSW
