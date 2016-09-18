Rangers preview: Last-place Angels look to delay Texas celebration

The Rangers open a three-game series against the Angels Monday night at Globe Life Park with their magic number at five.
The Angels are coming off a split with the Blue Jays, who are clinging to a two-game lead for one of the wild card spots.
The Rangers could potentially clinch the American League West with a sweep and two losses by the Mariners and Astros in the next three days.
The Rangers and Angels have split their first 16 games entering the final three-game series at Globe Life Park.
The Rangers just lost two of three at home to the A’s, so most Rangers fans know the last-place Angels can’t be overlooked. The Rangers won’t, of course. They’re 8-8 against the Angels entering this final meeting and there is always respect for two of the best hitters in the game, Mike Trout and Albert Pujols. They bring a combined 57 homers and 201 RBIs.
Martin Perez starts the opener and has pitched well in his past three starts, including his last a week ago in Houston when he held the Astros to two runs on three hits and three walks in 6 1/3 innings.
“If I do my job we’re going to win,” said Perez, who is 101-10 with a 4.20 ERA. “It’s time to win and it’s time to compete.”
The series details:
Monday: LHP Martin Perez (10-10, 4.20) vs. RHP Jhoulys Chacin (5-8, 5.43) 7:05 p.m. (TV: FSSW)
Tuesday: RHP A.J. Griffin (7-4, 4.78) vs. RHP Daniel Wright (0-3, 7.04) 7:05 p.m. (TV: FSSW)
Wednesday: TBD (Either LHP Derek Holland or LHP Cole Hamels) vs. RHP Jered Weaver (11-12, 5.17) 7:05 p.m. (TV: FSSW)
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
