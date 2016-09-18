Khris Davis’ record-setting homers lead A’s over Rangers

Khris Davis homered twice — what’s knew? — to lead the Oakland A’s over the Texas Rangers 5-2 Sunday at Globe Life Park. The A’s took two of three in the series. Davis has 40 homers, including 10 against the Rangers, which breaks Reggie Jackson’s 1974 record of nine homers against the Rangers.
Pitching: Colby Lewis worked in and out of trouble in the first inning after an infield single and walk start the game. He struck out the side to escape the jam. Davis homered to start the fourth to pull the A’s to within 2-1. In the sixth, Lewis loaded the bases after two walks and a hit and then walked in the tying run with a walk to Marcus Semien. That made it 2-2. Alex Claudio replaced Lewis with the bases loaded and one out and got a groundout to second but it was too slow to turn an inning-ending double play. A run scored to give Oakland a 3-2 lead. Lewis was charged with three runs on three hits and five walks in 5 1/3 innings. Davis’ two-run homer off Keone Kela in the eighth gave the A’s a 5-2 lead.
Hitting: The Rangers took a 2-0 lead with two runs in the third. Robinson Chirinos started the rally with a one-out double off the wall in the right-field corner. He scored on Delino DeShields’ single up the middle. DeShields scored on Ian Desmond’s infield single off starter Ross Detwiler’s knee. Texas had the bases loaded after Mitch Moreland singled and Jurickson Profar and Chirinos both walked with two outs. Pinch-hitter Nomar Mazara, however, struck out to end the inning.
Notable: Davis’ 10 homers against the Rangers is the most ever hit by an opponent in one season. Reggie Jackson of the A’s had nine in 1974 ... Lewis had five walks, the most he’s had in a game since Sept. 25, 2014 ... the Rangers’ streak of 18 consecutive games with a homer was snapped ... 34, 224 was the announced paid attendance.
