Oakland pounds Yu Darvish, Rangers 11-2

Yu Darvish struggled for the second time in his past three starts and the Rangers’ offense never mounted much of an attack as the Oakland A’s evened the series with an 11-2 win Saturday night at Globe Life Park.
Pitching: Darvish surrendered a lead-off homer in the first to Joey Wendle and then walked the bases loaded with no outs in the second as the A’s took a 4-0 lead. With the bases loaded, Bruce Maxwell drove in two with a single up the middle before Darvish record an out. Another run scored on Wendle’s sacrifice fly to left. Oakland scored three more in the fifth on a three-run homer by Marcus Semien. Darvish retired the first two batters of the inning before a single and walk set up the homer. Darvish tied his career-high of seven earned runs allowed on seven hits and four walks. He struck out eight in five innings. He dropped to 5-5 with the loss. Yohander Mendez allowed a run in two innings of relief and Dario Alvarez allowed four hits, including a three-run homer by Danny Valencia in the eighth to make it 11-2.
Hitting: The Rangers scored twice in the sixth when Elvis Andrus led off with a single and Carlos Gomez homered on the first pitch from A’s right-hander Raul Alcantara. That pulled the Rangers to within 7-2. Texas was held to six hits, including five against Alcantara, who went 5 2/3 innings.
Notable: Five of the 11 homers Darvish has allowed have come in the first inning ... Gomez has six homers in 72 at-bats with the Rangers after hitting five in 364 ABs with the Astros.
