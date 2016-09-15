Rangers preview: Athletics bring four-game win streak to Arlington

The Texas Rangers begin their final 15-game stretch over 16 days to close out the regular season beginning with a three-game series with the suddenly hot Oakland Athletics Friday night at Globe Life Park. The A’s are coming off a four-game sweep of the Royals in Kansas City, outscoring them 43-12.
37 Homers for Oakland outfielder Khris Davis, including seven against the Rangers, tied for most against one club this season. Davis also has a season-high 19 RBIs, 12 runs scored and five doubles while hitting .349 against the Rangers.
The A’s can make things difficult for the American League West-leading Rangers,who have a magic number of eight on the Seattle Mariners with an 8 1/2 game lead. The Rangers and A’s meet six more times, including three in Oakland Sept. 23-25. Texas leads the season series 7-6 against Oakland, which has been sharing the AL West cellar with the Los Angeles Angels for most of the season.
The series details:
Friday: LHP Cole Hamels (14-5, 3.24) vs. RHP Kendall Graveman (10-10, 4.13) 7:05 p.m. (TV: FSSW)
Saturday: RHP Yu Darvish (5-4, 3.28) vs. RHP Raul Alcantara (0-1, 7.27) 7:05 p.m. (TV: FSSW)
Sunday: RHP Colby Lewis (6-2, 3.31) vs. LHP Ross Detwiler (1-3, 5.31) 2:05 p.m. (TV: FSSW)
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
