Oklahoma's Kyler Murray taken ninth in MLB Draft by the Oakland A's

Kyler Murray might not be the next Baker Mayfield after all.
Murray, who is expected to start at quarterback for Oklahoma this coming season, was selected by the Oakland Athletics with the ninth overall pick in the major league baseball draft.
Through 51 games this Spring, Murray has also produced a .296 average, 10 home runs, 47 RBI and a .556 slugging percentage as a member for the Sooners. When healthy, he is also an excellent center fielder.
As the backup to 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield last season, the two-sport standout threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns in seven appearances. When camp starts later this summer, Murray is expected to take over as the Sooners' starting quarterback.
Murrary has stayed silent on the issue these past few months.
However, last week, Oklahoma head football coach Lincon Riley Riley told reporters, "I fully expect him to be with us. I really don't have any worries about it."
Murray still has until early July to sign his rookie contract. Otherwise, he can return to Oklahoma and re-enter his name into next year's draft.
The selection by the A's may change Murray's plans. Many projected the Allen High School to be a late first round or early second round choice.
But because Oakland took him at No. 9, it's possible that Murray could receive the team's full allocated signing bonus, which comes in at $4,761,500 (according to MLB.com).
If Murray does end his collegiate athletics career, then teams such as TCU, Texas, Oklahoma State and West Virginia will have an even better chance to challenge Oklahoma for the Big 12 title next season.
