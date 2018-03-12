Donald J. Trump speaks to media before a rally at the Fort Worth Convention Center Friday, Feb. 26, 2016.
Donald J. Trump speaks to media before a rally at the Fort Worth Convention Center Friday, Feb. 26, 2016. Ron Jenkins Special to the Star-Telegram
Donald J. Trump speaks to media before a rally at the Fort Worth Convention Center Friday, Feb. 26, 2016. Ron Jenkins Special to the Star-Telegram

Baseball

Watch: President Donald Trump's awkward encounter with AL MVP Jose Altuve at the White House

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

March 12, 2018 12:52 PM

It seems Jose Altuve is not a huge fan of President Donald Trump.

When the World Champion Astros visited the White House on Monday, Trump did manage to make Altuve and his teammates smile when he called the AL MVP "amazing," and "much taller than I thought." The two also briefly shook hands after those initial comments.

Throughout the rest of the ceremony, though, Altuve looked pretty miserable standing directly behind the Commander-in-Chief.

At the conclusion of his remarks, Trump turned to shake hands the members of the organization, but he also seemed to skip Altuve. Either that, or Altuve declined. It's hard to tell.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

This is not the first time there has been a controversy surrounding professional sports champions visiting the White House. In February, the entire Golden State Warriors team chose to take Washington, D.C.-area students to the National Museum of African American History and Culture to celebrate their team's 2017 NBA Finals win.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Rangers manager Jeff Banister talks with fans before the game 58

Rangers manager Jeff Banister talks with fans before the game

Pause
'Big Sexy' Bartolo Colon likes AL because he does not have to hit or run 264

"Big Sexy" Bartolo Colon likes AL because he does not have to hit or run

Ex-TCU closer Riley Ferrell talks spring training invite, growing up Astros fan 106

Ex-TCU closer Riley Ferrell talks spring training invite, growing up Astros fan

100 games is Chirinos' goal for 2018 78

100 games is Chirinos' goal for 2018

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 85

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: 'We deserve this' 92

Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: "We deserve this"

94-year-old fan cheers on the Houston Astros 16

94-year-old fan cheers on the Houston Astros

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 68

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 435

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018

Gallo relieved to finally hit 40th homer 152

Gallo relieved to finally hit 40th homer

Rangers manager Jeff Banister talks with fans before the game

View More Video