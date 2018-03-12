Watch: President Donald Trump's awkward encounter with AL MVP Jose Altuve at the White House

It seems Jose Altuve is not a huge fan of President Donald Trump.

When the World Champion Astros visited the White House on Monday, Trump did manage to make Altuve and his teammates smile when he called the AL MVP "amazing," and "much taller than I thought." The two also briefly shook hands after those initial comments.

Throughout the rest of the ceremony, though, Altuve looked pretty miserable standing directly behind the Commander-in-Chief.

At the conclusion of his remarks, Trump turned to shake hands the members of the organization, but he also seemed to skip Altuve. Either that, or Altuve declined. It's hard to tell.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

nothing but respect for my MVP pic.twitter.com/3JyaaOA6nD — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) March 12, 2018

Jose Altuve’s face says it all https://t.co/biOymcuAwT — ⚾Andrew Díaz⚾ (@diaz_diaz091793) March 12, 2018

I'm okay with Altuve going for the sake of this moment: pic.twitter.com/gDl5q8wxeJ — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) March 12, 2018

This is not the first time there has been a controversy surrounding professional sports champions visiting the White House. In February, the entire Golden State Warriors team chose to take Washington, D.C.-area students to the National Museum of African American History and Culture to celebrate their team's 2017 NBA Finals win.