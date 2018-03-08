More Videos

A new group pitches a plan to acquire LaGrave Field through a land swap and put it under the control of a nonprofit foundation that would help maintain it as a public asset. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
A new group pitches a plan to acquire LaGrave Field through a land swap and put it under the control of a nonprofit foundation that would help maintain it as a public asset. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Baseball

Could the Fort Worth Cats make a comeback?

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

March 08, 2018 05:54 PM

Could there be interest in a revival for the Fort Worth Cats?

Heim Barbecue, one of the city's most popular eateries, sent out a tweet showing support for the defunct club, formerly of the United Baseball League (amongst others):

In August of 2017, the Star-Telegram reported about a group of investors trying to save LaGrave Field and bring the Fort Worth Cats back in independent league baseball. The team last played at LaGrave in 2014.

The Cats and the ULB folded in 2015.

