Could the Fort Worth Cats make a comeback?

Could there be interest in a revival for the Fort Worth Cats?
Heim Barbecue, one of the city's most popular eateries, sent out a tweet showing support for the defunct club, formerly of the United Baseball League (amongst others):
In August of 2017, the Star-Telegram reported about a group of investors trying to save LaGrave Field and bring the Fort Worth Cats back in independent league baseball. The team last played at LaGrave in 2014.
The Cats and the ULB folded in 2015.
