Roy Halladay died in a small plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida on Tuesday. Christopher Szagola AP

Baseball

Michael Young, baseball world devastated by Roy Halladay’s death

By Stefan Stevenson

November 07, 2017 4:11 PM

The baseball world was reeling Tuesday afternoon as the news of the death Roy Halladay spread.

Halladay, 40, a two-time Cy Young winner, died in a single-engine plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico, the Miami Herald reported.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a news conference that Halladay’s small single-engine aircraft went down about noon Tuesday near Holiday, Fla.

“Devastating. One of my favorite teammates ever. The blueprint for what a competitor looks like,” Young wrote. “RIP Roy Halladay. Heartbroken for his family.”

The tributes and prayers came in from across the sports world on social media.

