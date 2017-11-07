Michael Young, baseball world devastated by Roy Halladay’s death

The baseball world was reeling Tuesday afternoon as the news of the death Roy Halladay spread.
Halladay, 40, a two-time Cy Young winner, died in a single-engine plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico, the Miami Herald reported.
Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a news conference that Halladay’s small single-engine aircraft went down about noon Tuesday near Holiday, Fla.
Devastating. One of my favorite teammates ever. The blueprint for what a competitor looks like.— Michael Young (@MikeyY626) November 7, 2017
RIP Roy Halladay. Heartbroken for his family
“Devastating. One of my favorite teammates ever. The blueprint for what a competitor looks like,” Young wrote. “RIP Roy Halladay. Heartbroken for his family.”
The tributes and prayers came in from across the sports world on social media.
Our Swift Water Response Team and Marine Unit responding to the downed plane in the Gulf. pic.twitter.com/xwWHU5S7uf— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) November 7, 2017
Phillies statement on the sudden & tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/gGhv7JUKv0— Phillies (@Phillies) November 7, 2017
The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of Phillies icon Roy Halladay. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/hyonhmVntj— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 7, 2017
Roy Halladay's cap and ball from his 2010 perfect game. His legacy lives on in Cooperstown. Rest in peace, Doc. pic.twitter.com/PqASdhK8bf— Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) November 7, 2017
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments