Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos tacos to anyone who comes in — one per person while supplies last — between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. today.
Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos tacos to anyone who comes in — one per person while supplies last — between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. today. Gerald Herbert AP
Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos tacos to anyone who comes in — one per person while supplies last — between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. today. Gerald Herbert AP

Baseball

Free tacos on Wednesday. Thanks Cameron Maybin!

By Anna M. Tinsley

atinsley@star-telegram.com

November 01, 2017 1:16 PM

Just say thank you to Cameron Maybin.

Since the Houston Astros outfielder stole second base in the second game of the World Series, “all of America” gets a Doritos Locos taco Wednesday — for free.

Just head to a local Taco Bell between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday while supplies last.

This is part of Taco Bell’s “Steal a base, steal a taco” promotion.

“At Taco Bell, we believe one great steal deserves another,” the fast food chain posted on its website.

The company said it’s “tapping into the national pastime to help fans Live Mas.”

As part of that, the company said if any player from either team during the World Series stole any base, the company “will offer every person in the 50 U.S. and District of Columbia the opportunity to obtain one (1) free Doritos Locos Tacos ... for the first eligible stolen base,” according to a company statement.

No purchase is necessary. The limit is one taco per person at participating locations.

After you get your taco, settle in tonight to watch the winner-takes-all Game 7 of the World Series between the Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The game starts at 7:20 p.m.

Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley

More Videos

94-year-old fan cheers on the Houston Astros 0:17

94-year-old fan cheers on the Houston Astros

Pause
Arlington police officers injured in shooting, resident recalls hearing gunshots 1:03

Arlington police officers injured in shooting, resident recalls hearing gunshots

Earnhardt Jr. reminisces on the importance of Texas to his career before final TMS race 2:11

Earnhardt Jr. reminisces on the importance of Texas to his career before final TMS race

Fiona the hippo's dad dies at 36 1:38

Fiona the hippo's dad dies at 36

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Woman tells her story of arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving 2:03

Woman tells her story of arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

Panthers can almost taste the District 8-5A crown 0:58

Panthers can almost taste the District 8-5A crown

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds 1:00

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

  • Taco Bell is responsible for Taco Charlton’s name. Well, sort of

    Taco Charlton’s mom, Tamara, recalled the story of how her son ended up being known as “Taco,” instead of his birth name of “Vidauntae.” (Video by Max Faulkner)

Taco Bell is responsible for Taco Charlton’s name. Well, sort of

Taco Charlton’s mom, Tamara, recalled the story of how her son ended up being known as “Taco,” instead of his birth name of “Vidauntae.” (Video by Max Faulkner)

Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

More Videos

94-year-old fan cheers on the Houston Astros 0:17

94-year-old fan cheers on the Houston Astros

Pause
Arlington police officers injured in shooting, resident recalls hearing gunshots 1:03

Arlington police officers injured in shooting, resident recalls hearing gunshots

Earnhardt Jr. reminisces on the importance of Texas to his career before final TMS race 2:11

Earnhardt Jr. reminisces on the importance of Texas to his career before final TMS race

Fiona the hippo's dad dies at 36 1:38

Fiona the hippo's dad dies at 36

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Woman tells her story of arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving 2:03

Woman tells her story of arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

Panthers can almost taste the District 8-5A crown 0:58

Panthers can almost taste the District 8-5A crown

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds 1:00

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

Guy rides into Taco Bell on a horse

East Texan's video goes viral.

@barstool_sports and @lathan_crump Instagram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

94-year-old fan cheers on the Houston Astros 0:17

94-year-old fan cheers on the Houston Astros

Pause
Arlington police officers injured in shooting, resident recalls hearing gunshots 1:03

Arlington police officers injured in shooting, resident recalls hearing gunshots

Earnhardt Jr. reminisces on the importance of Texas to his career before final TMS race 2:11

Earnhardt Jr. reminisces on the importance of Texas to his career before final TMS race

Fiona the hippo's dad dies at 36 1:38

Fiona the hippo's dad dies at 36

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Woman tells her story of arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving 2:03

Woman tells her story of arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

Panthers can almost taste the District 8-5A crown 0:58

Panthers can almost taste the District 8-5A crown

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds 1:00

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

  • 94-year-old fan cheers on the Houston Astros

    This 94-year-old Astros fan received two World Series tickets from another fan for Friday's game in Houston.

94-year-old fan cheers on the Houston Astros

View More Video