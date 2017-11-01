Free tacos on Wednesday. Thanks Cameron Maybin!

Just say thank you to Cameron Maybin.
Since the Houston Astros outfielder stole second base in the second game of the World Series, “all of America” gets a Doritos Locos taco Wednesday — for free.
Just head to a local Taco Bell between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday while supplies last.
This is part of Taco Bell’s “Steal a base, steal a taco” promotion.
“At Taco Bell, we believe one great steal deserves another,” the fast food chain posted on its website.
The company said it’s “tapping into the national pastime to help fans Live Mas.”
As part of that, the company said if any player from either team during the World Series stole any base, the company “will offer every person in the 50 U.S. and District of Columbia the opportunity to obtain one (1) free Doritos Locos Tacos ... for the first eligible stolen base,” according to a company statement.
No purchase is necessary. The limit is one taco per person at participating locations.
After you get your taco, settle in tonight to watch the winner-takes-all Game 7 of the World Series between the Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The game starts at 7:20 p.m.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
